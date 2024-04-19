Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92. 151,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 356,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Forsys Metals Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$175.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.84.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

