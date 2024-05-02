DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43, RTT News reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-$9.80 EPS.

DaVita Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DVA traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,306. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $143.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $111.96.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

