MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $4,960,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $9,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Up 1.4 %

MSA stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.32. 166,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,404. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $196.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $761,389.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,504 shares of company stock worth $1,017,991. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

