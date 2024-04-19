Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Shares of Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $7.84 on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.37.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
