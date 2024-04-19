Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Bank of Queensland stock remained flat at $7.84 on Friday. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

