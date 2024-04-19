Tri City Bankshares Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:TRCY)

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRCY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Tri City Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
About Tri City Bankshares
