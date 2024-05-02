Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $213.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $8.69 or 0.00014645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00056989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00022674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

