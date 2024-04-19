BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 5.2%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 353,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 461,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
BioLargo Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.26.
BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
