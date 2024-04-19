American Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.47. 1,696,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.