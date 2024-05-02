ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 14,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,924. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 84.01 and a current ratio of 84.01. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

