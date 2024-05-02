Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.
Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance
NOG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 243,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,189. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $43.75.
Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.
