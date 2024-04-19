KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 1.12% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:BUFB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.58. 9,679 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

