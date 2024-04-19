KFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,979. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.96 and a 52-week high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $455.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

