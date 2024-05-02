Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,524,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,243,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.62. 2,731,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,653. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.91. The stock has a market cap of $420.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.