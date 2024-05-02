Doheny Asset Management CA Invests $253,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,720,686 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,376,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 28,426,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,452,688. The stock has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

