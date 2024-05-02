Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,398,000 after buying an additional 165,249 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,152. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.56.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

