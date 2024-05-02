Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $422,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Intel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,781,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $169,977,000 after acquiring an additional 495,303 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 28,426,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,452,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.