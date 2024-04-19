American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Family CFO Inc raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 19,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,585,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,933. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

