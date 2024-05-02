Searle & CO. Purchases 85 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.32.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.99. 92,553,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,209,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

