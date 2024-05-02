New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 10,940 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 629,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,786,000 after buying an additional 1,229,374 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 35.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $207,931,000 after buying an additional 1,227,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. 19,736,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,862,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

