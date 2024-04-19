American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,997 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,740. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

