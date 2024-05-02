Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 714,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 271,385 shares.The stock last traded at $22.93 and had previously closed at $22.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,073,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,633,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 939,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,128 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 778,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 127,901 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

