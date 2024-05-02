Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 268,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 211,013 shares.The stock last traded at $59.31 and had previously closed at $60.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYN. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Saturday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a market cap of $761.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

