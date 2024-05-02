TD Securities Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.10 on Thursday, reaching C$35.63. The company had a trading volume of 180,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,596. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.30. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

