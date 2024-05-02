Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $3,294.72 or 0.05552428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.69 billion and $6.83 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 513,956 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 515,092.37504994. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,238.87850408 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $5,730,291.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

