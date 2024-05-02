Moon Tropica (CAH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $406,550.57

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Moon Tropica token can currently be purchased for about $21.08 or 0.00035526 BTC on popular exchanges. Moon Tropica has a market cap of $51.57 million and approximately $406,550.57 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moon Tropica has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com.

Moon Tropica Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 20.62445468 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $158,780.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

