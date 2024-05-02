JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.59. Approximately 6,800,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 14,355,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

JD.com Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

