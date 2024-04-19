KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $556,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,908,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
