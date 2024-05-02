High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
High Country Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of HCBC stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. High Country Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $37.95.
High Country Bancorp Company Profile
