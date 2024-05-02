F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.75. F5 has a 12-month low of $129.93 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.
In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,065 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
