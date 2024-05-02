PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

