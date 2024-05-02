HNI (NYSE:HNI) Announces Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

HNI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. HNI has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.81%.

Insider Activity at HNI

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock worth $749,534 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

