MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $18.39 on Thursday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MVBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MVB Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on MVB Financial

About MVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.