Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of WERN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.85.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

