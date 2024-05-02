Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Shares of WERN opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.
Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.
