Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,170 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $164.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,028,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,467. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

