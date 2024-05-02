West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,721,000 after buying an additional 161,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

