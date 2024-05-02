Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.
Huntsman Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 3,033,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.14.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 188.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
