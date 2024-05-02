Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 12,776 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. 6,316,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,611,043. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

