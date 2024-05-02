466 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.15.

NFLX traded up $12.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $563.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,910. The company has a market cap of $242.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.85 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $77,788,745. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

