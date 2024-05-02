FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $54.00 at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FORM. Evercore ISI began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Up 14.8 %

Shares of FORM traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,935. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 30.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 3.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.