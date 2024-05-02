Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,952,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,474,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 365,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 111,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 309,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

