Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,023 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 7.3% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 4,932,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.27.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

