KFG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 142,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 68,106 shares during the last quarter.

PDEC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 173,541 shares. The firm has a market cap of $826.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

