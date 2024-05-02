Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,127,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $467,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.62. 1,025,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,331. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.