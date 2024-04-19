KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,192 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises about 0.8% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $64,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,350 shares. The firm has a market cap of $440.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.