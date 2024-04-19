American Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.54 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.7% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $31,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 685,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

