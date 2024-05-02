Rollbit Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $302.05 Million (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market capitalization of $302.05 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Rollbit Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,816,182,174 with 3,296,951,621 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.10680208 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,849,131.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using US dollars.

