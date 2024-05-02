Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $193.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Get Allstate alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.50. 1,231,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 779.8% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $273,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.