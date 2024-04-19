American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 81,829 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,027,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,829 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for about 2.5% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $17,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $65,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 347,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.18.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

