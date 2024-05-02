U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.68 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on GROW
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- How to Use Put Credit Spreads to Catch Falling Knives More Safely
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.