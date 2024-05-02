U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.68 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

