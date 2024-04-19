KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 2.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAUG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 126.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,097,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after acquiring an additional 613,014 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 184,102 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 57.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 563,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 204,653 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

BATS PAUG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,219 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.